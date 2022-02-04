A Fort Carson soldier died this week in a non-combat incident while deployed in Syria, the Department of Defense announced Friday.
Spc. Alex J. Ram, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., died Tuesday. He was in Syria supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the name for the American military strikes against the Islamic State. He was assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, which deployed nearly 2,000 soldiers to Iraq and surrounding countries last September for a nine-month deployment.
"The passing of Spc. Alex Ram is an unfortunate loss for the entire Raider team,” Col. Andrew Steadman said in a statement. “We want to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of mourning. Every soldier fills an important role in the Raider Brigade, and losing Alex is particularly tough. He brought honor to the uniform and was not only an outstanding soldier, but a loyal friend. Alex will be deeply missed.”
His death is under investigation, Defense Department officials said.
Fort Carson soldiers are in Iraq, Syria and at least two other countries providing security and protection, Steadman told The Gazette last August ahead of their deployment.
Although the war in Iraq has ended, the U.S. continues to rotate a small number of troops to the region. Fort Carson soldiers are the primary U.S. force for the entire country.
Beyond base and personnel security and protection — the brigade’s primary role — soldiers are advising and assisting Iraqi Security Forces, training partner forces and providing air defense against incoming fire. And of course, they remain combat ready.
“The scope of responsibility is humbling,” Steadman previously told The Gazette. “But I am confident that the leaders we have … are ready.”