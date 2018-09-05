A soldier from Fort Carson’s 1st Brigade Combat Team died at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on Tuesday after what the Army called a “non-combat related injury.”
Staff Sgt. Diobanjo S. Sanagustin, 32, of National City, Calif., was found dead at the sprawling complex north of Kabul. The Pentagon, which confirmed the death Wednesday, said it was investigating the incident.
An infantryman who had twice earned the Army Commendation Medal, Sanagustin had previously deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, the Army said.
“Staff Sgt. Diobanjo Sanagustin served as a Squad Leader in Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel,” Lt. Col. David Uthlaut, his battalion commander said in an email. “He made a lasting impact on the Manchu formation and we will forever cherish his memory. Our deepest condolences are with the Sanagustin family.”
The 11-year Army veteran was an immigrant from the Philippines who earned his American citizenship through Army service. He was sworn in as a citizen at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait in 2008, an Army news release said.
“I feel excited about my naturalization because more opportunities have opened up to me,” Sanagustin said after becoming an American.
Sanagustin came to Fort Carson in January and deployed to Afghanistan in May with 1st Brigade.
The unit, which is equipped with eight-wheeled Stryker combat vehicles is responsible for advising local forces and helping provide security to a wide swath of Afghanistan including Bagram, which is the headquarters for the 17-year-year-old North Atlantic Treaty Organization effort to oust al-Qaida from that nation and thwart Taliban efforts to overthrow the elected government there.
The Army has offered no timeline for its investigation into Sanagustin’s death.
