A Fort Carson soldier has died after a roadside bombing in Afghanistan, the Pentagon announced Monday.
Sgt. Jason McClary, of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, was fatally injured in a roadside bombing Nov. 27 near Ghazni. The town, where NATO forces have battled Taliban insurgents since August, has been the scene of several deadly incidents in recent days, including a bombing last week that killed three other American troops.
A native of Export, Pa., McClary was flown to an American hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, after the bombing. He died Sunday, the Pentagon said.
McClary joined the Army in 2014 and had already attained the status of a grizzled veteran, earning a Purple Heart for combat wounds and an Army Commendation Medal for Valor during a 2016 deployment to Afghanistan.
He came to Fort Carson in 2017 and was known as a model soldier.
"He epitomizes what it is to be a professional, a warrior and a soldier," Lt. Col. Christopher Roberts, commander of McClary's battalion, said in a statement. "Sgt. McClary served honorably as an up-armored vehicle gunner for the Attack Company. His memory and contributions will never be forgotten."
Fort Carson said the bombing that killed McClary remained under investigation.
The 1st Brigade Combat Team in April was sent to Afghanistan, where its soldiers are training the Afghanistan National Army and supporting the fight against the Taliban.
In recent days, the Kabul government has made several peace overtures to the Taliban in a bid to restart a reconciliation process that has sputtered in recent months.
The fighting around Ghazni has marked a rare fall offensive for the Taliban, which has traditionally limited major moves to the spring "fighting season."
The soldiers of 1st Brigade will be joined in Afghanistan soon by the headquarters of the 4th Infantry Division.
Maj. Gen Randy George and his staff boarded a plane Sunday night and will take over direction of most American ground forces when they arrive in Afghanistan later this week