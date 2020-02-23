A Fort Carson soldier was arrested early Sunday morning in Texas on suspicion of shooting and injuring a Fountain man Saturday night.
Stephen Cruz Sandoval, 21, was found in Borger, Texas, northwest of Amarillo, with a teenager who was considered endangered in his company, according to the Fountain Police Department.
Sandoval was taken to Hutchinson County Jail to await extradition to Colorado where he will face charges including attempted second degree murder, menacing and endangerment, according to a news release.
Sandoval is suspected of shooting a man multiple times shortly before 8:45 p.m. Saturday night in a neighborhood on the 7000 block of Alegre Circle near the Highway 85. The victim washospitalized with what police descibed as "life-threatening" injuries.
Sandoval fled with Keloe Roxie-Malia Tata, 17 and was considered “armed and dangerous.” Keloe was not considered a suspect in the shooting and was found safe and unharmed, the Fountain Police Department said.
The two were believed to have left the scene in a 2015 Blue Hyundai Genesis.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Amarillo Police Department, Borger Police Department and El Paso County Communications Center worked together to locate and arrest Sandoval.