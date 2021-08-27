A top para-triathlete at Fort Carson is accused of two counts of sexual assault and one count of abusive sexual contact. His court-martial is scheduled to begin Dec. 7 at Fort Carson.

Master Sgt. Allan L. Armstrong is charged with sexually assaulting a woman in or near Colorado Springs on or about Sept. 30, 2019. He is also charged with sexually assaulting a second woman and touching her genitals without consent in or near Colorado Springs sometime between May 1, 2020, and June 30, 2020, according to the charge sheet.

“Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously. It is important to remember that individuals who are charged with offenses under the Uniform Code of Military Justice are considered innocent until proven guilty,” a Fort Carson spokesperson said.

Armstrong, of Austin, Texas, has served in the Army for 17 years, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, records show.

In 2013, he was hit by a truck while riding his motorcycle, resulting in the amputation of his right leg, according to his bio on triathlon.org.

He returned to active duty before becoming a para-triathlete in 2015 for the Army’s World Class Athlete Program while stationed at Fort Carson. He has since won three paratriathlon national championships between 2017 and 2019.

Armstrong is not in custody and is represented by Joseph Jordan, a military defense attorney based in Killeen, Texas.

“Allan has served honorably and with distinction throughout his whole career,” Jordan told The Gazette via email. “He has represented his country well. He is a magnificent athlete. He looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Most court-martials include a military jury, which can convict with a two-thirds vote. But defendants can also choose to be tried solely by a judge.

Military rape convictions can carry a life term, but juries have discretion and there are no mandatory minimum penalties.