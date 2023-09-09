Drivers may be able to see smoke from upcoming prescribed burns on portions of Fort Carson's training areas, officials announced in a release Friday.

Scheduled burning is set to begin Sunday at Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site in Las Animas County, along with other training areas on the Mountain Post, and will continue through December in attempt to reduce risks of wildland fires, officials said.

"The burns are accomplished to facilitate military training within maneuver and training areas," the release said. "They are carefully planned and executed to reduce heavy vegetation that could potentially lead to and fuel wildland fires."

Drivers traveling along Interstate 25 and Colorado 115 between Colorado Springs and Penrose as well as further south on U.S. 350 toward Las Animas County could see smoke from the prescribed burns, according to the release.

Community members concerned about the burning can call 719-526-7525 or, if calling after hours, 719-526-5500.