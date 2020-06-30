Fort Carson, in partnership with the city of Colorado Springs, has planned a Black Hawk flyover of the city on Fourth of July evening.
It's a tribute to honor those who have served the country, the post said in a Tuesday statement.
The helicopter flyover will include Banning Lewis Ranch, Meridian Ranch, the Club at Flying Horse, Garden of the Gods, The Broadmoor, Cheyenne Mountain Resort, Fort Carson and other locations.
Residents are also encouraged to enjoy fireworks displays, visible from their homes, courtesy of the city and Fort Carson, the release stated.
Additionally, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation are planning 10 fireworks displays throughout the city, with an accompanying concert accessible via several local radio stations, in lieu of the annual Fourth of July Symphony in the Park. More information can be found here.