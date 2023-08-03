Fort Carson's Mounted Color Guard will be folding up its flags for the last time in January, ending 58 years of serving as ambassadors for the Army.

Fort Carson said in a written statement while the color guard has a "long and distinguished history" it is "fiscally prohibitive" to maintain it.

Since the guard was founded in 1965, it has appeared in thousands of events, such as parades, races, rodeos and military ceremonies. During the pandemic the guard spread good cheer through Fort Carson's neighborhoods and recently drew praise on its Facebook page for demonstrating a fallen soldier tribute and a cavalry charge at an event earlier this year.

"What an amazing group of people!! They were very entertaining at the Rocky Mountain Horse Expo!" wrote Ryan Grant.

The color guard had a modest start nearly 60 years ago with soldiers wearing thrift store uniforms for a parade during a retreat ceremony, organized by the guard's founder, Hugh Trabandt, according to a Fort Carson news story.

Trabandt's widow, Mary Ann Trabandt, said her husband would be devastated by the deactivation.

"He would try his best to do something (about) it, too," she said. "He would be contacting everybody he knew and trying to make them see the error of their ways."

The former mounted military police officer who served in Germany was working as Fort Cason's post stable manager when he persuaded Lt. Col. Ernest S. Ferguson, commander of the 4th Squadron, 12th Cavalry (Mechanized), 5th Infantry Division, to start the guard.

To outfit the guard without a budget, Trabandt led the effort to contact thrift shops on Army posts looking for dress blues. To replicate the look of boots, the soldiers wore canvas puttees, similar to gaiters, dyed black.

He left Fort Carson in 1969, a Fort Carson news story said. But Mary Ann Trabandt said seeing the color guard appear in parades and other events was always a point of pride for her husband.

"The emotion and pride that those soldiers on horseback illicit, I think that’s fairly universal," she said.

It's possible the history of the color guard may be preserved in a refurbished log cabin on Turkey Creek Ranch where the color guard trains.

In 2021, Fort Carson chronicled how a human resource specialist set up a museum to the guard highlighting "past members, teams, horses and leaders."

Fort Carson did not answer questions about the deactivation such as how much the post would save by closing down the guard, where the money would go or whether other posts are discontinuing their color guards.

The base plans to find suitable homes for the horses before the guard is officially deactivated, the post said in a written statement.