A master sergeant at Fort Carson was acquitted in a court-martial this week over allegations of abusive sexual contact and domestic violence.

Master Sgt. Clayton Brachtenbach, with the 10th Special Forces Group, was accused of sexually touching a woman without her consent on or near Fort Carson on Oct. 24, 2021.

He was also accused of wrapping his arm around his wife's neck and throwing her to the ground during a separate occasion. She was holding a child and Brachtenbach faced additional charges of endangering the child.

He was fully acquitted of all charges, a Fort Carson spokesperson said.

"All rights, privileges, and property of the accused that may have been deprived by virtue of the proceedings have been restored,” a statement provided on Friday said.

The Gazette requested access to the court-martial, but it was not provided and so more details about the case and his acquittal are not available.

Brachtenbach, 39, has served for 20 years and nine months and has received several military honors, including a Silver Star for protecting fellow soldiers in Afghanistan during January 2014. According to the citation, he endangered himself multiple times to suppress enemy fire.