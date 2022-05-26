Sgt. Grant Wichmann is one of 407 names engraved on the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial honoring soldiers deployed from Fort Carson who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Wichmann was shot by a sniper at Bari Alai in Afghanistan in March 2010. He was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland and died six weeks later.

At an annual memorial ceremony Thursday, Lenora Wichmann laid a rose in front of the stone where her son’s name is engraved. Lenora drove from Golden with her husband for the ceremony.

“It’s a way to remember him,” she said.

Keynote speaker, Maj. Gen. David Hodne acknowledged that no service members were lost during the past year, but the lives of those claimed serving their country are not forgotten.

“This is the first time that we have not added a new name to the global war on terror memorial,” said Hodne, the commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson.

Gold Star Families who have lost loved ones while serving in the military attended the memorial ceremony alongside active military members and veterans.

“To our Gold Star Family members in attendance, we are saddened by your sacrifice, inspired by your resilience and grateful for your continued service,” Hodne said.

A wreath was laid on the memorial by Hodne and Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash in front of a central stone with a quote from former President George W. Bush: “We will rally the world to this cause by our efforts, by our courage. We will not tire, we will not falter, and we will not fail.”

Nine stones on either side of the quote have engravings with the names of the 407 fallen heroes from Fort Carson.

Laura Muir Mellini knelt near one of these stones Thursday to take a rubbing of the name Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Griffin.

Mellini worked with Griffin’s wife when he was killed by a suicide attack in Afghanistan in 2012. “I wanted to come out and recognize him,” she said.

“(The ceremony) was reminding me what this weekend is all about,” Mellini said. “All of a sudden, as I was sitting here, I thought, this is the real reason we’re celebrating Memorial Day today, honoring those who have sacrificed for our freedom.”

Griffin was also commemorated during the memorial. “Command Sgt. Maj. Griffin was one of the finest non-commissioned officers in our army, a leader committed to leading from the front,” Hodne said.

Hodne spoke about honoring the fallen and their courage, but also carrying on the legacy of their service. “We owe them this,” he said.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 30.