Fort Carson will host a hiring event for current military members, veterans and their family members on Wednesday and Thursday as an opportunity to help them "re-integrate" into the civilian workforce, the Army base said.

The Fort Carson Transition Assistance Program, U.S. National Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Hiring our Heroes will host three separate events over the two days, when job seekers can "meet, network and interview" with regional and national employers, according to the event website.

Participation is "highly encouraged" for service members who are within 18 months of separation from the military, the base said.

The Hiring our Heroes Summit is set to begin with a social networking opportunity at Fort Carson's HUB, located at 6371 Specker Ave., Building 1532, on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. This event is open to "community partners, employers, transitioning service members and their spouses," the Mountain Post said in a news release.

Two events are scheduled for Thursday, the first being a series of seminars covering topics "related to the career fair" that will include a keynote speaker, industry panels and transition-related workshops. The seminars will take place at the McMahon Auditorium, located at 1517 McDonald St., from 8 a.m.-noon.

A career fair will follow from 1-4 p.m. at the William Reed Special Events Center, located at 6550 Specker Ave., Building 1829, and is set to include around 85 company representatives from the private business and public sectors, including the federal government.

Registration and information for the event can be found here.