A Fort Carson soldier drowned during a diving accident Tuesday while training at the Army's combat dive school in Key West, Florida, press releases from the Army Combat Readiness Center and the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School said.
The soldier, Micah E. Walker, from Peyton, was a staff sergeant assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group. He was a student in Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course, participating in a conditioning exercise at the Army’s Special Forces Underwater Operations School, a news release from 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), announced.
Walker was under water during the training and did not resurface. Teams jumped into the pool and "found him unresponsive," the release from the Army Combat Readiness Center said.
Medical personnel tried to resuscitate Walker. He was then taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center Emergency Room and pronounced dead after "full medical intervention," the release said.
The Army's Combat Readiness Center opened a safety investigation, the release said.
Walker is survived by his wife and three children, the 1st Special Forces Command release said.
Green Berets like Walker are experts in military training who have been dispatched in recent years to the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa to bolster allies battling terrorist groups including the Islamic State and Al-Qaida.
The diving school offers additional training to Green Berets who have completed the grueling qualification courses required to earn the title.
The basic courses required of Green Berets entail more than a year of schooling and military drills. Special Forces troops then are required to specialize in fields including medicine, combat engineering and communications.
During their service with units like Fort Carson's 10th Group, Green Berets get further training including sniper school and the diving course.