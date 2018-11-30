Fort Carson brass and local politicians celebrated a top Pentagon award Friday that recognizes the close partnership with Fort Carson and the communities that surround it.
The post was among seven worldwide to earn the 2018 Department of the Army Community Partnership Award. Fort Carson's Col. Brian Wortinger said the honor was based on collaborative projects including the post's one-of-a-kind sports shooting complex, which is run by the county on Army land off Mesa Ridge Parkway.
"I feel we have incredible relationships with this community," Wortinger said.
The Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex, just outside Fort Carson's fence off Interstate 25 exit 132, grew from a local need to build a place for sports shooting away from unauthorized sites off Rampart Range road.
Fort Carson gave up 400 acres and El Paso County obtained state and federal grants to build the range after a 2011 agreement was reached.
El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. said the deal created a great place for shooting that improved safety and protected the environment.
"It shows our great collaboration," he said.
The shooting complex is Colorado's largest public range, and is used by local law enforcement agencies and the Army, along with shooting enthusiasts.
More than two dozen target shooters banged away with rifles and pistols Thursday even as officials held a news conference to celebrate the place. After answering press questions, Gonzalez broke out his own rifle to fire a few rounds.
While the complex has gained favor with shooters, the recognition from the Pentagon is a bigger deal.
In recent years, the military has boosted troop numbers at bases in the Pikes Peak region, including adding a security force assistance brigade to Fort Carson in May.
In making those moves, the Pentagon has consistently cited the strong ties between the military and Colorado Springs as a big factor in growing its footprint here.
"I think relationship-building is key," Gonzalez said.
Fort Carson leaders and El Paso County commissioners will gather at the Pentagon Tuesday to formally accept the award from the Army's top leaders.