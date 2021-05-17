Fort Carson live-fire exercises with large caliber munition have been extended, according to a Monday news release from the post.
The trainings that began May 5 have been extended through May 27.
Residents living near the Fort Carson area can expect an above-average amount noise and dust in the evenings and throughout the night due to the continued training.
"The training is required to prepare soldiers for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe," the release stated.
Fort Carson Public Affairs Office has requested that any noise complaints be directed to (719) 526-9849.