A program that put Fort Carson clinics closer to off-base families and retirees will end soon, since a lease extension failed.
Fort Carson long had planned to close its 16,000-square-foot clinic at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Union Boulevard, but it planned to keep the one near Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard. But that clinic had an expiring lease, and Army officials couldn't get an extension.
This means all patients will have to seek care on local military installations, with most heading to a clinic at Fort Carson's Evans Army Community Hospital.
Still, Col. Eric Edwards, who commands Evans, said he sees advantages in caring for patients on-base where security is tighter and more services and equipment are available.
"Our beneficiaries are not losing any kind of capability," he said Friday, ahead of a town hall to tell patients about the change.
Patients also are getting letters from the post advising about the move and what they'll need to do.
Fort Carson opened it first off-post clinic in 2009 as the post faced an influx of growth. The clinics were designed to take pressure off Evans while giving convenience to military retirees and families. All retirees and nearly 80 percent of Army families in Colorado Springs don't live within Fort Carson's 135,000 fenced acres.
The two clinics also came with a civilian feel, matching the amenities of the town's high-end medical practices.
The clinics offered primary care, meeting the day-to day needs for checkups and health issues from high cholesterol to the common cold.
The facility at Austin Bluffs and Union was built to serve as many as 8,000 patients, and the clinic off Powers Boulevard was of similar design.
But with the region's commercial property market booming, the Army was priced out amid plunging vacancy rates and surging rents. The Gazette reported in December that commercial office vacancies dropped below 10 percent in the Pikes Peak region, down from a recession-era high of 17 percent.
The clinic closures won't cut the number of doctors available. They're all moving to military facilities, primarily the Ironhorse Family Medicine Center next to Evans. The Army has spent millions remodeling and enlarging its medical facilities on the post, which has doubled its population of soldiers since 2003.
That means military families might have to drive a few more miles for care, but they will keep the same doctors.
Edwards noted that military families still can find convenient care near their neighborhoods. The city has five military bases, including the Air Force Academy to the north and Peterson Air Force Base to the east, which also accept patients affected by the closures.
The Air Force can step up to help the Army thanks to a 2005 Pentagon move, which consolidated all military health services in the Pikes Peak region under a joint management scheme. The region is home to 40,000 active-duty troops and 60,000 dependents.
There's another option, too. Fort Carson will allow some families to fill out paperwork that will push them over to Tricare, the military's version of civilian insurance. That will allow them to seek care at civilian clinics.
Edwards said his goal is to make sure families still get high-quality, prompt care. He said getting the full resources available at the post hospital along with regular primary care could be a blessing.
"I'm always an optimist, and I see this as an opportunity," he said.