Fort Carson soldiers should benefit from a new $20 million ammunition depot, allowing more efficient access to ammunition and additional storage for the mountain post.
The project was identified as a needed requirement 10 years ago, according to Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, commanding general of 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. Groundbreaking occurred in 2018 and the facilities opened in August 2020. COVID-19 prevented the base from celebrating with a ribbon cutting until last week.
“This expansion couldn’t come soon enough as we’ve had all three brigade combat teams home for the last year,” McFarlane said.
The ammunition supply point’s new structures include a 60,000-square-foot facility and a 20,000-square-foot secured building and four earth-covered ammunition and explosives storage sites. They are located on the southern part of Fort Carson off Wilderness Road, near Butts Army Airfield.
The largest facility centralized services so soldiers could pick up ammunition and return unused ammo and spent brass shell casings. Soldiers previously had to travel to three locations for these services. The space is substantially larger, four garage bays instead of one for spent brass shell casings, and five garage bays in place of one small building to return unused ammunition.
The facility issues more than 26 million rounds of ammunition annually, according to McFarlane.
It also includes a state-of-the-art brass sorting facility, so individuals no longer sort by hand.
The facility also houses the administration offices and is run by the Army Field Support Battalion-Carson, which transitioned to a contracted workforce last summer.
Lt. Col. Angel Ortiz commands Army Field Support Battalion-Carson, overseeing the ammunition supply point, and making sure active duty, reservists and National Guardsmen have access to ammunition and explosives for training.
The previous ammunition supply point was completed in 1965. Additional buildings were added in 1979 but as the Fort Carson grew, the facilities proved to be too small.
“The increased size of the additional buildings and the earth-covered magazines allows us to store over 2,100 lines of live ammunition at 26 bunkers,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz expressed his gratitude for the needed improvements.
“I want to thank the 4th Infantry Division, garrison personnel and installation partners for making this a reality,” he said.