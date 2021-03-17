Roughly 600 soldiers are returning to Fort Carson after two weeks of training at Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site.
Soldiers with the post’s 2nd Battalion of the 12th Infantry Regiment, part of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, could create heavy traffic on northbound Interstate 25 between Trinidad and Fort Carson Thursday through Saturday as soldiers travel home in armored 18-ton, eight-wheeled Stryker vehicles, which can roll at speeds topping 60 mph.
The vehicles are lighter than tanks, but offer troops a higher degree of armored protection than Humvees. With eight-wheel drive, the Stryker has been described as the ultimate SUV, with a crew cabin that seats up to nine infantry soldiers who dismount to fight. They have a range of 300 miles.
The soldiers in 2nd Brigade had been a ground-pounding light infantry force until a Pentagon decision in 2018 converted the unit to Stryker vehicles.
It's one of two Stryker units in Fort Carson's 4th Infantry Division, which also has a brigade equipped with 72-ton M-1A2 tanks and tracked Bradley fighting vehicles.
"The Army’s top priority is placing people first, and offering tough, realistic training like this helps us get after that priority by mastering the fundamentals, increasing our lethality and survivability, and building cohesive teams that maintain a climate of trust," the post said in a statement.
Fort Carson asked that any noise complaints be directed to its public affairs office at (719) 526-9849.