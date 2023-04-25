Fort Carson is scheduled to test its emergency response backup generators during a drill Wednesday that the Army is calling the "Black Start Exercise."

The purpose of the exercise is to test how the base responds and recovers from large-scale power outages that could last several days, according to a news release.

“The expected winter-like weather on Wednesday will work in our favor and support the realism of our exercise scenario,” said Col. Sean Brown, Fort Carson garrison commander. “It’s during major weather events like the one we are expecting that a loss of power could potentially happen. I am confident our team and our community are ready for the challenge.”

According to the base’s website, Fort Carson will turn off power base-wide around 2 p.m. The exercise follows a congressional mandate that requires all Department of Defense services to test capability to operate without power in an emergency.

“It’s really to test our resiliency in critical facilities that should have backup generators,” Brown said. “Not only will this help test our generators but also the contingency plans we have in case of a power outage.”

Army officials said that although the exercise will be challenging for those who work and live on the base, preparation is key for reducing stress in real-life scenarios. On-base facilities can expect services to gradually return within 30 minutes to an hour following the initial blackout.

“We will gradually return power to more facilities throughout the day, and about 85% of the facilities will have power back after the first two-and-half hours of the exercise,” Brown said.

Officials said services around Fort Carson will continue during the exercise, but access may take longer than usual. Important preparation information can be found on Fort Carson's website and Facebook page.