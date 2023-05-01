After the Army grounded all its aviators Friday, Fort Carson said Monday it expected regular operations and training would resume Wednesday following required safety reviews.

Soldiers with the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division are completing the training as part of the grounding, a Fort Carson statement said.

Training will cover aviation safety, mission planning and risk management, training management, multi-ship operations, and aviation maintenance, an Army official said. Commanders may add topics as well, the official said.

"This standdown is an important step to make certain commanders and leaders at all levels are doing everything possible to prevent accidents and protect our personnel," the official said in a written statement.

Army Chief of Staff James McConville ordered the grounding after 12 soldiers died in recent helicopter crashes, according to an Army news release. The most recent crash on Thursday killed three soldiers, including Kyle D. McKenna, 28, of Colorado Springs. A fourth person was hospitalized after two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided near Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

In March, nine soldiers died when two HH-60 Black Hawks crashed into each other during a night training flight near Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The Army said that while Thursday's crash and the one in Kentucky remain under investigation, “there is no indication of any pattern between the two mishaps,” the Associated Press reported.

The 4th Combat Aviation Brigade has trained with Apache and Black Hawk helicopters as well.

Friday's order grounded all Army aviators except those flying critical missions. Active duty aviators have until Friday to complete the training. Reserve units have until May 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.