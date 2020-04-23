Fort Carson's 4th Combat Aviation Brigade will deploy to the Middle East this summer, the post announced Thursday.
The post declined to say what country the brigade is headed to. It will replace the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, N.Y., according to a press release.
The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade is serving in Afghanistan.
The Fort Carson brigade last deployed to Europe in the summer of 2018.
It will work with members of the National Guard, primarily those from Utah's 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, according to the release.