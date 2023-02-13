On Feb. 12, 1973, as a condition of the peace treaty that ended the Vietnam War, the first of more than 600 prisoners of war were brought back to the U.S. from Vietnamese prison camps. Several of those returning POWs, including retired Navy Capt. John Michael “Mike” McGrath, were from Colorado.

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the POWs’ return to the U.S. — dubbed Operation Homecoming — the Air Force Academy on Monday hosted McGrath, who lived through nearly six years at the brutal Hanoi prison camp, and local author George Hayward, who wrote a book chronicling an attempted escape from the camp.

Dozens of Academy cadets and staff members were rapt with attention as McGrath, a fighter pilot who was shot down and captured in 1967, described the physical and psychological abuse inflicted on him and his fellow POWs.

Perhaps the most brutal form of torture was known simply as “the ropes,” McGrath said.

“What they do is tie your hands behind your back, cinch up your elbows until your ribs are starting to pull apart, then they rotate your arms over your head until your shoulders dislocate,” he said.

“You cannot hang on to ‘name, rank and serial number’ under those conditions.”

The Code of Conduct, an ethical guide for Americans in combat, dictates that captured troops give only the bare minimum of information — name, rank and serial number — when questioned. But refusing to talk was tantamount to signing one’s own death warrant; 28 of McGrath’s fellow prisoners were killed at the Hanoi camp. So McGrath was forced to choose between adherence to the Code and survival.

“They broke me,” he admitted. “I gave them information. It wasn’t good information, but I had to tell them something.”

As a compromise, McGrath told “little lies,” sprinkled with just enough truth to make it sound authentic.

“I lied to them, but yet, I told them half-truths,” he said. “That’s how I got through.”

McGrath, who taught himself to draw in captivity, included a sketch depicting the rope torture in his book, “Prisoner of War: 6 Years in Hanoi.” Hayward also featured the sketch in his book, titled “The Party Dolls.” McGrath was interviewed at length for Hayward’s book, which won a Best Indie Book Award in 2021.

Academy professor Paul Bezerra encouraged his International Security students to read “The Party Dolls” and listen to McGrath’s harrowing firsthand account in order to gain a true understanding of the potential dangers inherent in their future careers.

“One of the only ways that (future military pilots) can really prepare for what it’s like on the ground is by interfacing with the folks who were there, who went through, frankly, the hell of war,” Bezerra said.

Cadets were enthralled by McGrath’s stories.

“(McGrath’s account) was incredibly interesting,” said Cadet 2nd Class Kalte Helbush. “Becoming a POW is a real possibility that we need to think about.”

“It was very powerful,” said Cadet 2nd Class Reed Pennington. “It’s one of the things you kinda think of before joining the military … but it’s not until you hear firsthand accounts that you really understand what that truly can mean.”

While some of McGrath’s stories were graphic and daunting, they didn’t deter cadets Helbush or Pennington from their chosen paths.

“(Listening to McGrath) has made me think about my future career,” Helbush said. “However, it hasn’t changed. I still want to pursue flying, but it’s important to know that (becoming a POW) is a possibility.”

“If anything, I want to serve more than I did before,” Pennington said. “I want to fly even more, now that I have a clearer understanding of the legacy I’m joining.”

Like about 80% of the military POWs who survived the war, McGrath continued his military career after he was set free. After being treated at a U.S. hospital, he went back to work, serving a total of 24 years before retiring from the Navy in 1987.

“When you get your (expletive) kicked, you pick yourself up and keep going,” he said.

Hayward, who conducted multiple interviews with nine surviving POWs for his book, said the veterans tend to approach life the way McGrath does.

“They don’t sweat the little things in life,” he said. “The little petty annoyances, the petty rivalries … they’re above all that.”

On May 24, McGrath will join other surviving POWs for a dinner at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California. The gala event will be a replica of the White House celebration dinner Nixon held for more than 600 returning POWs and their loved ones in May 1973.

“We’re going to celebrate 50 years of freedom,” McGrath said.

McGrath, who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1962, told cadets that his service academy experience helped him survive the 5 years, 8 months he spent at Hanoi.

“When I was hurting the worst, when they were twisting my arms, I thought, ‘I got through Plebe Year at the academy. I can get through this,” said McGrath, who lives in Monument. “For the rest of your lives, when you’re get in a tough position, you can get through it, because you’ve been in tough positions before.”

“I’m just very proud of all of you, and I know that you’re gonna go out and serve your country in all capacities,” McGrath concluded. “I want to be young, and (fly planes) with you.”