Kellyanne Conway, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, has been appointed to the Air Force Academy's advisory body, according to the White House.
Conway's appointment to the academy's Board of Visitors, which reports to the president and the Pentagon, was one of nearly 30 appointments to various boards — including the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Board of Visitors of the Military Academy — announced Tuesday by the White House.
The oversight board was "established to inquire into the morale, discipline, social climate, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters relating to the academy," according to the school.
The academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.