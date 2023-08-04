WASHINGTON • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that troop readiness and retention are at risk as the Army's chief stepped down Friday, leaving the military's two ground combat forces without Senate-confirmed leaders for the first time in history.

Speaking during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Austin said the Senate's failure to confirm the services' new leaders, including a general with a long history of serving at Fort Carson, is disruptive to the force and could impact relationships with allies and partners around the globe.

The confirmation of the next Army chief and Marine commandant are among more than 300 military nominations stalled by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican, over the Pentagon's policy to pay for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

“Today for the first time in the history of the Department of Defense, two of our services will be operating without Senate confirmed leadership,” said Austin. “Great teams need great leaders, and that’s central to maintaining the full might of the most lethal fighting force on earth.”

Army Gen. James McConville is retiring and Gen. Randy George, the current vice chief has been nominated to become the next chief of the service. On Friday, George became the acting chief. Similarly, Marine Gen. Eric Smith has been nominated to be the next commandant, but is serving in an acting capacity now because he hasn't been confirmed.

Both can serve as “acting” chiefs, but can do nothing that would presume confirmation. As a result, they can’t move into the main residences or offices, or issue formal planning guidance, which is traditional for a new leader. And officials have also warned that there are some authorities, including some budgeting powers, that don't shift to acting leaders.

George needs those powers to tackle some of his top priorities listed in his written congressional testimony including recruitment, modernizing arsenals depots and ammunition plants and improving quality-of-life programs.

Much of his military experience was gained at Fort Carson where George led an infantry company, a brigade and the 4th Infantry Division, the highest rank at the post. Shortly before handing over the command of the post in 2019, he likened his reassignment to departing his home town in Iowa, The Gazette reported at the time.

He is perhaps best known for leading the 4th Brigade Combat Team in Afghanistan through an intense fight at Combat Outpost Keating in Oct. 2009. The river-valley post was attacked by more than 300 Taliban fighters and in that battle eight Fort Carson soldiers died and 27 were wounded. Two received the Medal of Honor for their heroism.

It is unclear when George could receive Senate confirmation to lead the Army because the Department of Defense and Tuberville seemed to have reached an impasse.

In a recent comment, Tuberville said it is up to the Democrats to schedule votes on the nominations. “I am not stopping anyone from getting confirmed, and I am not stopping anyone from voting. Democrats could simply put these nominations up for a vote, but they clearly don’t want to," he said.

Democrats have said that doing individual votes on each of the nominations would take months, and would eat up valuable time that the Senate needs to address other issues. In the past, senators have routinely voted en masse on large numbers of nominations and doing individual votes more rarely on ones that are less likely to be unanimous.

Smith addressed the issue in a letter to the force on Thursday, laying out the need for the Corps to continue modernization efforts and broader programs to improve warfighting.

“Until the Senate confirms our 39th Commandant, this guidance will serve as our reference point,” Smith said. “ I cannot predict how long this process may take, but waiting is not an option for Marines, so we will move out as a team – just as we would in combat.”

Tuberville has blocked efforts to have Senate votes on all nominations for senior military jobs because he disagrees with the travel pay policy. And congress is now out on summer vacation, which means there will be no action on the jobs for weeks.

Further complicating things, Air Force Gen. CQ Brown has been nominated to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, when Army Gen. Mark Milley leaves, as required by law, on Sept. 30. The current vice chairman, Adm. Christopher Grady, would serve as acting chairman.

Brown, whose term as Air Force chief goes for another year, will remain in that post. Gen. David Allvin has been nominated to be the next Air Force chief, if Brown moves to the chairman's job.

The Gazette's Mary Shinn contributed to this story.