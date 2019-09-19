The leading rusher for the Air Force Academy’s 2018 football team pleaded guilty Thursday to snorting cocaine while partying in Breckenridge in 2017.
Fullback Kevin Cole Fagan was sentenced to 15 days behind bars, far less than the five-year maximum he faced. He also will be reprimanded and forced to forfeit $500 per month for two months.
His future in the Air Force and at the Air Force Academy has not yet been determined, said academy spokesman Meade Warthen.
Fagan was a high school football phenom who came to the academy in 2016. He was pulled from the Falcons roster in June, with the school citing an investigation.
The senior cadet said during his court-martial that while spending spring break with friends in Breckenridge, someone he didn’t know offered cocaine. He had been drinking heavily and felt peer pressure, and “in a moment of weakness and poor judgment,” he snorted “a small line” of the cocaine.
The crime to which Fagan pleaded guilty is a violation of Article 112A of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which deals with drug use.
Before he was sentenced, he addressed the court, apologizing and acknowledging the effect his actions will have on his future. He will now have a federal drug conviction on his record.
“I know that I don’t have anyone but myself to blame for the predicament that I’m in,” he said, adding that he has stopped drinking.
Fagan is a Florida native and the son of former run-stopping San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kevin Fagan, a two-time Super Bowl winner.