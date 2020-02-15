Retired Air Force Col. Oliver Cellini blows out his candles while Anna Molter holds his birthday cake during his 107 birthday party Monday at the Brookdale Briargate senior living center in Colorado Springs. Cellini was a fighter pilot in World War II and retired in 1968. Learn more about his story as part of The Gazette’s Last of the Greatest series this Sunday in The Gazette and online at gazette.com.

Veteran still going strong at 107