Authorities have identified five suspects in a child exploitation bust near Fort Carson, according to a Wednesday news release from the Army.

The suspects include an active duty member of the military and four civilians who wanted to meet up with a juvenile they met online. Authorities said the suspects, whose names were not released, tried to arrange to have sex with the juvenile.

The bust occurred Friday and Saturday and was led by agents with the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Rocky Mountain Field Office and Homeland Security Investigations. Prosecutors are reviewing potential charges against the suspects, according to the release.

“These predators exist in the community, and we want to send the message that we will do whatever it takes to bring them to justice,” said Ryan O'Connor, special agent in charge of the Rocky Mountain Field Office.