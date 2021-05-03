Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, is planning to visit Fort Carson on Thursday as part of a tour of several Western states.
Biden is planning to visit Salt Lake City and Las Vegas on Wednesday.
As First Lady, Biden continues working as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College.
She was step-mother to Beau Biden, a politician and Delaware National Guard officer who, as a major, worked in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps as a lawyer. Beau Biden, who deployed to Iraq from 2008 to 2009, died of cancer at age 46 in 2015.
As Second Lady from 2009-2017, Jill Biden advocated for the education of girls and women, stronger community colleges and support for military families.
In April 2011 she visited Fountain Fort-Carson High School -- a school of then-1,600 students just east of Fort Carson and its 25,000 active-duty soldiers. Biden accompanied then-First Lady Michelle Obama, who announced a $300,000 grant from the National Math and Science Initiative to pay for Advanced Placement programs, allowing students to attain college credit in science, math and English.
Biden also visited Colorado Springs in October 2012 and spoke to a crowd of 100 supporters at Colorado College as part of President Barrack Obama’s re-election campaign.