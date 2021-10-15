In brightly colored helmets and high visibility coats, Peterson Air Force Base emergency responders sprinted, climbed and, on occasion, stumbled through an obstacle course during a morale-building event that pitted base firefighters against security forces on Friday.
Leaders said planned the events would help build camaraderie between two departments whose usual interactions occur during emergencies.
"Typically when we see each other we're there on someone else's bad day," said, Staff Sgt. Mykah Rosa, who helped organize the event, dubbed "Battle of the Badges," which included a firefighting relay race, law enforcement-themed simulations and a flag football game.
Fire and police departments across the nation go head to head in competitions, including dodgeball games and blood drives, and Rosa sought to bring the fun to Peterson after he came to the base as a firefighter six months ago.
"My goal here is to get it to a point where it becomes an annual thing," he said.
Rosa anchored a team of firefighters in the relay race, climbing six flights of stairs to the top of a tower and then pulling up a hose tied to a rope.
Teams of firefighters and security troops were weighed down by breathing apparatuses and helmets on the course, where they also hauled coiled hoses, pounded a sledge hammer, climbed a ladder, simulated a rescue with a dummy, and sprinted with a 300-foot long hose.
For the security forces, running in the firefighting gear provided a new challenge.
"The gear is heavy," Tech Sgt. Deshawn Easley said with a smile after his security forces team completed a run of the course.
Easley swung a sledge hammer to move a heavy metal block, firefighter training that simulates slamming through closed doors to rescue fire victims.
But despite the obvious disadvantages facing the security forces in the firefighting portion of the competition, they managed to complete the course in the same time as the firefighters, impressing Rosa and others. "We got openings on fire!" he yelled.