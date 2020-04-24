The fate of Navy Capt. Brett Crozier was being decided in the Pentagon on Friday as leaders debated what to do with the fired commander of the coronavirus-stricken carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.
Crozier was cashiered after he fired off an email on the state of the ship and its crew last month amid an outbreak of the virus that raged through the Roosevelt's 5,000-member crew. Crozier was ostensibly canned for jumping past his chain of command in a bid to get his crew put into isolation ashore, but what really drove the incident is that the letter wound up in the hands of newspaper reporters in San Francisco.
But the skipper has gained support of late from lawmakers, including Colorado Springs Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who think Crozier may have saved his crew by risking his career.
"I think his heart was in the right place; he wanted to help his sailors," Lamborn said.
The Navy has since tested the entire Roosevelt crew and nearly 850 of the sailors and Marines had contracted the virus. One Roosevelt sailor died from the infection.
Support from a lawmaker in Colorado isn't something that usually would carry much weight with the Navy.
But Lamborn isn't any lawmaker. He's the ranking Republican atop the personnel and readiness panel of the House Armed Services Committee and has been a crucial go-between with the Republican-run Senate and House Democrats during military budget negotiations.
Lamborn's no boat-rocker. Amid almost all military controversies, he's been firmly in the Pentagon's corner.
But the case of Crozier is something different.
The 50-year-old skipper has been on a steady rise since he graduated from the Naval Academy in 1992. He's a fighter pilot who has commanded squadrons and an air group. He's also a blue-water sailor who earned the prized post commanding the USS Blue Ridge, a ship that also serves as the 7th Fleet's floating headquarters in the Pacific.
Those like Crozier who are picked to command America's 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers are considered to be admirals in waiting.
The canning of Crozier led to a telephonic hearing for Lamborn's subcommittee.
Congress won't decide Crozier's fate, but lawmakers aren't happy with the way the Navy has handled his situation.
After Crozier's letter about his crew's plight went public, Navy Secretary Thomas Modly fired him and flew to Guam where he addressed the Roosevelt's crew in a profanity-laced speech that was later leaked.
One lawmaker's verdict: "I think he came down too hard against the captain of the carrier who is incredibly popular with his team and should have found a more diplomatic way to make his points," Lamborn said.
The Pentagon will ignore lawmakers like Lamborn at its peril. Congress isn't in the chain of command, but has powerful influence.
Lamborn and others in the House can't reinstate a canned commander, but they can rewrite Navy policy and the service's budget. They can also force the Navy to submit voluminous and painstaking reports on how it handles promotions and demotions.
"His intentions were good," Lamborn said of Crozier. "He wanted to do what it took to call attention to the needs they were facing."