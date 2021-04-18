A nationwide support group for people who have lost a military loved one held a regional seminar in Colorado Springs over the weekend.
The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, known as TAPS, hosted its annual Mountain Regional Military Survivor seminar and Good Grief Camp at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, located on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Established in 1994, the nonprofit offers a broad range of support services to people grieving the death of a military loved one.
Chantel Dooley, who has been with TAPS for five years, said the organization exists to shepherd the survivor through every step of the grief process, which can be lifelong.
“When the flag is folded, and the casket goes into the ground, that’s the end of one part of the process, but for people who are grieving, it’s only the beginning,” Dooley said. “We’re here for everything that happens after that.”
More than 350 survivors, staff members and volunteers attended the three-day symposium, which featured a host of grief sessions for adults, as well as a children’s camp that allows young ones to process and express their grief through play.
Many of the workshops were live-streamed for participants who opted to attend virtually, Dooley said.
The Good Grief camp runs parallel with the adult grief sessions, so each person, regardless of age, is allowed to process their anger, sadness and grief in their own way.
“Children go through the process much differently from adults,” Maness said. “And a 6-year-old will go through it differently from a 10- or 11-year old.”
Each young survivor at the seminar is paired with a volunteer, most often someone who has suffered a similar loss and has made a healthy progression through what Dooley calls the “grief journey.”
“We are able to pair them with someone who truly understands what they’re going through,” said Dooley, who lost her fiancé, Alex Stanton, in 2016.
Some of the survivors have lost siblings, spouses, children and significant others on the battlefield, Maness said. But more often than not, their loved ones have fallen victim to training accidents, illness and suicide, the leading cause of death for American service members in 2020.
“We’re not losing most of these service members in combat,” Maness said. “We’re losing them at home.”
Grief and trauma are two wholly different entities, Maness explained, and survivors are left to deal with both emotions when a loved one takes his or her own life. By training and experience, TAPS staff members and volunteers are equipped to isolate the two and deal with each individually.
The nonprofit’s services go far beyond the six regional and two national seminars it holds each year, Maness said. TAPS offers online and in-person groups, peer-based and casework support, assistance with college preparation, and much more. It also offers a 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline. All services are free of charge and staffed by people who know what they’re talking about: 83% percent of the TAPS staff are survivors themselves.
Anyone struggling with the death of a beloved service member is encouraged to pick up the phone and dial (202) 588-TAPS (8277).
“We’re always here,” Maness said. “Any day, any time, we’re just a phone call away.”