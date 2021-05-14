Enlisted military personnel were celebrated for their efforts in serving America during the annual Armed Forces Awards on Friday.
The event, presented by the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, was held virtually due to COVID-19 but still recognized 14 nominees from junior, mid-grade and senior enlisted ranks, with videos highlighting each nominee before the winners were announced.
Gen. John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and commander of Air Force Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base from 2014-2016, was the keynote speaker.
“The enlisted folks we are recognizing today are being recognized because they actually do the real work of the military,” Hyten said via Zoom. “They execute the mission. They do the job that we have to do. It is my honor and privilege to have the opportunity to work with you and to help recognize you a little bit today for all that you’ve done.
The first award went to Army Spc. Emily Daley, who plays the flute and piccolo in Fort Carson’s 4th Infantry Division band.
“My favorite community involvement was doing master class with some high school students,” Daley said in her video. “It was really cool to be able to kind of brush up my teaching skills and work with the students in the community.”
After being announced as the junior enlisted winner (E1-E4), Daley said, “I was not expecting this, so thank you very much. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to shine.”
Daley was born and raised in Mars, Pa., graduating in 2007. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music education and flute performance from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania in 2011 before moving to Alaska for six years, where she taught music to elementary students. She earned a masters degree in technology for online instruction virtually from the same Pennsylvania college in 2017. Daley joined the Army in 2019 and currently serves at Fort Carson, playing in the concert band, ceremonial band and Ivy Winds Quintet.
Tech. Sgt. Andrew New, a flight chief working in cybersecurity with the 5th Space Control Squadron at Peterson Air Force Base, won the mid-grade (E5-E6) enlisted award.
“I love the job satisfaction knowing that what I do matters,” New said in his video. “It has a direct impact on not only what we’re doing now but also in the future.”
New joined the Air Force in 2010 and has volunteered more than 500 hours to better the communities he has served in by creating mentorship programs, career days and cleanup events.
“Tech. Sgt. New has gone above and beyond to not only do his part as in individual but to impact others to show them they can be the positive change in the world no matter how small,” according to his nomination letter.
New plans to soon attend officer training school and become an officer.
“What I like about the Air Force is just how well they treat their people,” New said in his video. “I feel like there is a lot of room to grow and progress as an individual while also being an airman.”
The senior enlisted (E7-E8) winner was SFC Jessica Llavat, who works in air defense artillery for the 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson.
Her job entails working with radars and early warning systems to detect ballistic missiles.
“One of the things about my experience in the military that I find most special is that you have a family everywhere you go, said Llavat, who is originally from Bowman, N.D. “You have a connection with people and they understand. You go through the same kinds of hardships and there is that really unique bond.”
Gen. Hyten encouraged the nominees to reach out to their command and thank them for the nomination because this is a monumental moment in each of their careers.
“For the enlisted folks that have been nominated, every one of you has won a significant recognition to be here today and you should take great pride in that,” Hyten said.
Hyten, who carries a copy of the Constitution of the United States with him everywhere he goes, encouraged military personnel to read it.
He said, “234 years ago today, this date in 1787, a group of people met in Philadelphia at the statehouse to begin work on maybe the most important document of our nation’s history.
“Every one of you that is wearing a uniform has raised your hand and sworn an oath. It is a unique oath in the history of the world, not just the history of this country, because we raise our right hand and swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same. No other country does that.
“The words on that paper define an ideal. An ideal of what America is.
“I hope every time you take that oath, and every time you hear those words, you think about what those words mean.
“This country with all its faults is still the shining light on the hill.”