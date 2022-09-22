In "recognition of outstanding performance and achievements," the Colorado Veterans Service Officers Association has awarded the 2022 Louis Nardini Award to El Paso County Veterans Service Officer Marshall Bosworth.

In a Thursday news release from the county, Bosworth said he was honored to receive the award, named for former Colorado Department of Veterans Affairs Director Louis Nardini. The Colorado Veterans Service Officers Association presents the award each year to an outstanding county veterans service officer or a VSO staff member.

"My efforts to assist veterans and family members at the local, state and national levels would not be possible without the Veterans Services team," Bosworth said in the release. "This award is a direct reflection on their dedication to assisting others and the hard work they put in each day."

Bosworth retired from the U.S. Army after serving more than 25 years as a combat medic. He first joined the county's Veterans Services office, which advises and assists veterans and their families with Veterans Affairs benefits, in February 2012. Bosworth has served as the El Paso County Veterans Service Officer since he was appointed to the position in 2018, the release states.

About 100,000 veterans call El Paso County home. On average the El Paso County Veterans Service Office, with a staff of 10 people, has more than 6,000 client contacts every month, according to the release.

In 2021, local veterans received more than $863 million in federal benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the release states.