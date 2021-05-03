The El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its fifth annual Veteran of the Year Award. The award honors an individual for their efforts defending our country and for serving their neighbors and community as a veteran. The deadline for submissions is June 30.
Find more information and nominate a veteran at https://communityservices.elpasoco.com/veterans-services/veteran-of-the-year/.
Nomination forms can also be dropped off, received by mail, fax or emailed ahead of the deadline.
- Email: vet@elpasoco.com
- Fax: 719-520-7751
- Mail/drop off: El Paso County Veteran Services 5850 Championship View, Ste 130 Colorado Springs, CO 80922
To be eligible, nominees must live in El Paso County and be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five armed forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard, or the United States Merchant Marines.
Previous award winners include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.