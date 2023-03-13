Many military veterans develop a passion for serving others that lingers in their consciousness long after they’ve hung up their uniform, according to Marshall Bosworth, El Paso County’s Veterans Service Officer.

“We know a lot of our veterans continue to serve. It doesn’t stop when we leave active duty,” Bosworth said. “We want to find those people in our community, and highlight them.”

The county is currently seeking nominations for the 2022 Veteran of the Year Award, which “honors an individual for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans in the region,” according to a recent news release.

The awards program was created in 2017 to put a spotlight on veterans who consistently go “above and beyond” to support veterans and/or the military, Bosworth said.

“Some veterans seek jobs that support the military,” he said. “Some people volunteer significant amounts of their free time. Others do nonprofit work.”

Most of these people would be reluctant to call attention to themselves. But they deserve the attention.

“That’s why the program was created,” Bosworth said.

In order to be eligible for the Veteran of the Year Award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from one of the five U.S. armed forces – including the Reserve or National Guard – or the U.S. Merchant Marine. Nominees must also live in El Paso County, officials said.

Nominations are due no later than March 31, according to the news release. Anyone can submit a nomination via the El Paso County website.

A panel of county leaders will review the nominees, winnow the field down to a handful of finalists, and eventually come to a consensus on the winner, Bosworth said. The winner will be announced sometime in May. Runners-up will also be recognized.

The previous award winners are Leo Martinez, Victor Fernandez, Duane France, Nanette Brédé Mueller and the 2021 recipient, Skyler Miller.

“It’s an honor for us, as a county, to find the veterans in our community that are still serving, and honor them for what they do to continue helping others,” Bosworth said. “As the county’s Veterans Service Officers, this is one of the best parts of my job.”