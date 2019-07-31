The vice commandant of cadets at the Air Force Academy has been relieved from his post after a traffic stop led to a drunken-driving charge.
Col. Scott Campbell was pulled over July 13 by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and cited for drunken driving, the academy said in a statement. Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, the academy's top officer, said the incident led to Campbell's removal from the academy job. The vice commandant helps oversee the military training of cadets.
"While El Paso County is handling the prosecution of this case, we have uncompromising standards for our leaders at the academy," Silveria said in an email. "The commandant has reviewed the information provided by local law enforcement officials and has removed him from his position as the Vice Commandant at the Air Force Academy."
Before coming to the academy, Campbell, an A-10 pilot, commanded the 355th Fighter Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. A 1995 Air Force Academy graduate, Campbell also has served as a top Pentagon policy adviser on Afghanistan.