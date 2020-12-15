For two years, cadets from Doherty High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps have participated in National Wreaths Across America Day, laying wreaths on the headstones of fallen American service members interred at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs.
In 2018 and 2019, dozens of cadets attended the annual ceremony and laid hundreds of wreaths. This year, however, COVID-19 restrictions kept them from participating.
“We’re extremely disappointed that we weren’t able to participate as a unit,” said retired Navy Capt. Greg Thomas, who heads the cadet corps. “The kids absolutely love doing it.”
Despite the restrictions, Thomas felt compelled to honor the fallen veterans’ sacrifice in some way, so on Monday, cadets Logan Hassell and Lillian Baker laid a Christmas wreath on the grave of Petty Officer First Class Daniel T. Griffin, the first Coloradan and possibly the first American killed in the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that precipitated America’s involvement in World War II.
Griffin, a graduate of Colorado Springs High School (now Palmer High School) and former Gazette employee, was shot down from a plane as he attempted to defend the Hawaii naval base from the initial attack. He was posthumously cited for his bravery and the USS Daniel T. Griffin, a destroyer escort, was commissioned in his honor in 1943.
Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at “more than 2,100 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad," according to their website. The goal of the nonprofit is to honor military members and their families by placing “a wreath on each hero’s grave.”
It is difficult to predict what American life will look like a year from now, even with a coronavirus vaccine in its initial stage of distribution, but Thomas plans to decorate Griffin’s grave next year, no matter what.
“We will lay a wreath on his grave, from now until forever,” Thomas said.