A highly decorated Air Force Academy graduate and former fighter pilot visited her alma mater on Tuesday to share her experience with dozens of military and strategic studies cadets, many of whom are set to graduate and commission in a few weeks.

Retired Col. Kim “KC” Campbell, a Distinguished Flying Cross recipient and 1997 academy graduate, shared some of the difficult lessons she has learned as a fighter pilot, mother and military spouse.

The former fighter pilot is a familiar face at the academy, which was Campbell’s final active-duty assignment before she retired in 2021. And she visits the campus often, drawn in by nostalgia, gratitude and a sense of duty, she said.

“I will always have a special place in my heart for the Air Force Academy,” she said. “I think there’s something here that I feel connected with, even as a graduate. This is an opportunity for me to give back to an institution that gave so much to me, that taught me so much about myself, and about overcoming challenges.”

Campbell spoke of the pressures she faced as one of only a few female fighter pilots, the importance of training — even when it seems repetitive and boring — and the leadership lessons she learned at the academy and beyond.

“You will all make mistakes,” she told the cadets. “You will all fail at some point. What’s most important is what you do after you fail.”

She also spoke about courage, saying it’s completely normal — and, at times, necessary — to be brave and feel fear at the same time.

“Courage is about being scared and doing it anyway,” she said.

Campbell knows what she’s talking about.

On April 7, 2003, Campbell was deployed in Iraq when she was summoned to provide air support for ground troops under enemy attack. She dropped several rockets on the enemy, but the tail of her A-10 Warthog aircraft was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

With her plane severely damaged, unable to climb or turn, Campbell switched the plane from hydraulics to manual flight control mode as she weighed the decision to land or eject. Operating the battle-scarred plane on “old-school cranks and cables,” she managed the long flight back to friendly territory in Kuwait.

This month, on the 20th anniversary of what she calls “that moment over Baghdad,” Campbell released a book, titled “Flying in the Face of Fear: A Fighter Pilot’s Lessons on Leading with Courage,” that imparts lessons she learned from that terrifying experience, and other hard-earned wisdom she acquired during 1,800 flight hours in the A-10 Warthog, more than 100 combat missions over Iraq and Afghanistan, and 24 years of active-duty service.

Campbell presented cadets with copies of her book, autographed and inscribed with what has become her mantra: “Lead with courage!”

“It’s a real honor to host Colonel Campbell and welcome her back to the academy and the Military and Strategic Studies Department,” said Col. Robert Grant of the academy's Military and Strategic Studies Department. “Her story and experiences connect the long blue line of academy graduates, reminding us what it means to be dedicated to service of our country, the need for continuous personal and professional improvement, and serving with excellence.”

Cadets said they felt inspired by Campbell’s brief speech.

“I think today has given me a look at the obviously complex defense challenges that we’re going to be facing after we graduate,” said Cadet 1st Class Catherine Bakken. “It’s much appreciated from all of us, and I think it’s really great for the lower classes to hear from her.”

“There are more (female pilots) now than there were when she went through,” said Cadet 1st Class Lauren Brashear, who hopes to become a fighter pilot herself. “But there still aren’t that many, and I’ll be facing some similar circumstances where I’ll have to lead with courage and fight through my fears, and rely on my training — like she said.”

Cadet 1st Class Matthew Miller said Campbell showed him what a determined, well-trained Air Force pilot is capable of.

“Colonel Campbell painted the picture of the ultimate goal — what success looks like,” Miller said. “And she showed me what I need to do in order to prepare for the future, which we know is uncertain.”

Campbell said the academy hasn’t seen the last of her, by any means.

“Returning to the academy always has a special meaning for me. This is where my career started and I’m passionate about helping to inspire this next generation of leaders,” she said. “I’m excited for the opportunities they have ahead of them, and have full confidence they will rise to the challenge.”