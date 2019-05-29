Editor’s note: In today’s Gazette, columnist David Ramsey talks with supporters of President Donald Trump. In Wednesday’s Gazette, Ramsey talked with a critic of Trump.
It was Election Night 2016 when Sidney Patin entered a nervous sleep. He wasn’t sure if Donald Trump, his beloved candidate, would defeat Hillary Clinton.
Myra, his wife, shook him awake at 2 a.m.
“He won! He won!” Myra shouted. For the next hour, the couple watched televised election results, their hearts filled with joy.
“Oh, I was very excited to see it,” Sidney says. “We watch Fox, obviously, and so the newscasters were just jumping up and down.” Newsreaders from other stations, Patin reports, “had their hair on fire because they were so upset.”
Thursday morning, Sidney and Myra will rise early to drive to Air Force Academy to listen to Trump’s graduation speech. Frances, Myra’s 87-year-old mother, will join them. They can barely wait to hear, in person, from their hero. In their view, he’s rescuing America.
“He doesn’t just read a speech that somebody else wrote for him,” Myra says. “When he speaks, it’s him speaking. It’s not his speechwriter.”
She laughs.
“He goes all over the place. He’s buzzing all the time and I love it. He’s upfront. He’s not fake. I don’t like people who put on that façade.
“I almost feel if I called the White House, I could probably talk to him. He would probably take the call. That’s just the way I feel.”
The couple, married 46 years, sit in their spotless living room in Rockrimmon in northwest Colorado Springs. He works as an attorney. She works as a musician and artist. When one talks, the other listens intently. And they never disagree during a 40-minute discussion of all things Trump.
“I think he’s going to go down as one of the great presidents,” Sidney says. “I think he’s a patriot. He’s not in this for the money. He doesn’t need the money. He’s in it for Americans, for the country. He’s trying to make the country great again, and I think he will.”
Myra talks of driving and walking in downtown Colorado Springs. She sees men and women holding signs asking for money or food.
The Patins are members at Gateway Presbyterian and participate in the church’s outreach to the poor. They believe, Myra says, in helping those “who really need it.”
“We have Americans who genuinely need to be taken care of, not the bums who are on the corner with the signs,” she says. “I want to yell at them. ‘I’m on the way to my second job! Go get a job!’
“Sometimes, I see five bums in my face. These guys are able-bodied people. There’s no reason for that. You need to take care of yourself and take care of your family.”
Trump, Myra says, follows the same credo. He wants to help those who need aid and confront those who don’t.
“He’s really for the people who pull themselves up by the bootstrap sort of thing,” she says.
The Patins are not concerned with Trump’s three marriages. They believe he has — “finally,” says Myra — found a stable and loving home life with first lady Melania.
They also believe he’s sincere in his Christian faith.
“I believe in God and he clearly seems to believe in God,” Sidney says. “I think that’s a good thing. I think we need more religion in this country. I think we’ve been getting away from it, and I think you can see the fabric of the country is becoming unraveled because of it.”
The couple watches most of Trump’s speeches. They admire Trump’s eagerness to roam the country for rallies. He declines, Myra says, to hide in the White House.
“In his heart,” she says, “I think he cares about people and that’s the important thing. He cares about the people and not just himself.”
On election night 2016, the Patins were traveling to Myra’s hometown of Raceland, La., and stopped for the night at the halfway point in Wichita Falls, Texas. They always stay in the same room, 310, of the same hotel.
They went to sleep at 3 a.m. and awoke fresh and excited at 6 a.m. to finish their long journey. Despite lack of sleep, they were filled with energy. They sensed a new dawn in America.
“I was just so happy that the country was turning,” Sidney says.