Bill Mecham took a 100-yard walk from his secluded home in northeast Utah to the family mailbox, where a life-altering envelope awaited. It was Aug. 10, 1942, when he opened his draft notice.
He had spent 20 years savoring peaceful solitude near Kings Peak, Utah’s tallest mountain. His family lived on a 15-acre ranch, their closest neighbors a half-mile away. He seldom strayed more than a few miles from his home.
He knew, as he read his draft notice, his life would transform.
“Yeah,” he says laughing at his kitchen table. “I had a good idea. I knew I was going to be shot at.”
He was right about that. He spent World War II as a B-24 gunner and flight engineer in the 449th Bomb Group. He flew, he says, 30 bombing missions over Italy and Germany and 20 covert missions to aid the French Underground.
He’s 98, but looks closer to 75. He retains most of his hair. He doesn’t need a hearing aid. He wears a black leather coat that looks fresh off the sales rack. It is not. He purchased the coat in New Jersey in September 1944, a few days after he returned from overseas service.
On this morning, he sits in his home near Academy Boulevard and Carefree Circle, slowly eating a late breakfast of bran flakes, grapes and a banana.
“I’ve taken care of myself,” he says. “I eat right. Always have. Never smoked. Never drank.”
He pauses.
“Well, I took a few tastes of alcohol and wondered why people would drink something like that.”
He talks for 45 minutes, mostly about his service during World War II. He served 30 years in the Army Air Corps and Air Force, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant, but the first years are the ones that blaze in his memory.
“What a way to spend your life,” he says. “You can’t call it your own. It’s hard to explain. You’re fighting for your country.”
Mecham declines to take a romantic view of war. He talks of many friends he lost. He talks of freezing temperatures in the B-24. He laments civilians in Germany who perished in bombings.
A few years ago, he examined notes kept throughout his life and wrote a detailed memoir with a focus on his role in WWII.
“After hits occur in residential areas pangs of compassion and emotion seem to engulf me. So many innocent human beings killed without valid reasoning. Why would a loving heavenly Father let this disastrous conflict and the Holocaust . . . happen?” he writes.
In his memoir, Mecham examines how the terrors of war overwhelmed the emotions of even the calmest men. As flight engineer, Mecham performed exhaustive examinations of his B-24 before and after bombing missions. After returning from a harrowing mission, Mecham counted 176 bullet holes.
“Even to the most placid and bravest of men it was a nerve-racking gut wrenching and terrifying experience,” he writes of bombing missions. “Fear is the opposite of faith, but fear need not control us. If you face fear directly you can do it with faith not fear. . . . The real courage is not the swaggering fearlessness but the stumbling of those who know they’re terrified but who go ahead anyway.”
He’s a man of deep faith. He was ordained an elder and, later, a high priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His faith and his gratitude were deepened by his hours of fear while serving his country. All the death and sacrifice he saw in WWII, he says, inspired him to “relish just being alive.”
He didn’t want to leave his family ranch in Utah. He wanted to stay home, savor the vacant beauty. He planned to attend college to study engineering, a plan that never took shape because of the war.
He knew he would survive. He can’t quite explain why he knew.
He just knew.