Prosecutors say Staff Sgt. Cory Penven sexually assaulted a Fort Carson second lieutenant after a night of dancing and drinking downtown in October 2021.

In opening statements at a court-martial that began Wednesday, Penven’s defense attorney Lance Wood said the defense is not contesting that Penven had sexual contact with the woman, but rather whether the woman consented.

However, prosecutor Capt. Mitch Bailey said that evidence will prove to the panel that Penven is guilty of sexual assault. The woman testified Wednesday that she cannot even remember being at Penven’s house the night of the alleged incident over two years ago, where her mother and sister said they found her unconscious and in a state of undress.

The woman was picked up at her home in Fountain around 9 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021, by Penven, whom she had met a few months earlier with her sister and another friend at a bar. They were in the same friend group, and Penven was described as part of the family by the victim’s mother and sister. He and the woman were never romantically involved, and she testified that she was never romantically interested in him.

Penven drove the woman to downtown Colorado Springs the night of the alleged sexual assault, where they met another female friend for drinks and dinner at a local sushi restaurant before walking to a nightclub. Witnesses described the woman’s demeanor in the nightclub as intoxicated, as she was allegedly stumbling and not able to walk on her own by the end of the night.

The female friend testified that the two went into the nightclub's bathroom, where the woman said, “Please don’t let me go home with him,” referring to Penven.

Penven and the woman were later seen kissing, something that the woman said she does not remember; in fact, she testified that the last thing she remembers is holding a drink and dancing on the dance floor and has no memory of the rest of the night.

Penven is said to have walked the woman to his truck and drove her to his home in Fountain, according to witness testimony. The woman was found “unconscious” and only wearing undergarments in Penven’s bed later that night by her mother and sister, they said. They took her home and when she woke up the next morning, she felt “bad” and did not remember how she got home or being at Penven’s house at all, according to testimony.

Attempting to piece together what happened, she spoke with her sister and the female friend she was with the night before. The woman said she went to the hospital on Oct. 18, 2021, for a sexual assault examination in pursuit of answers.

“I never thought I would be in that position because I was with someone I trusted,” she said during her testimony.

Penven previously pleaded not guilty to the charge of sexual assault.