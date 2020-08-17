A number of cadets at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, officials confirmed to The Gazette Monday.
Academy officials were not able to provide details on how many cases the academy saw, citing Department of Defense guidance.
"Currently positive COVID-19 cases remains considerably less than 1% of our Air Force Academy Cadets and Preparatory School Cadet Candidates," Lt. Col. Mike Andrews said in an email to the Gazette.
Nearly 750 cadets are tested per week and officials have been able to quickly identify positive cases, Andrews said.
"We have a large team of dedicated medical professionals caring for all of our cadets, and specifically oversee and release cadets from isolation."
Cadets who have been in contact with an infected person are quarantined and those with positive results are isolated.
"We planned for this likely scenario, and are prepared with a quarantine and isolation plan in place that is capable of handling the situation," Andrews said.
Dormitory towers have designated rooms for quarantine and isolation measures where medical personnel are immediately available. During isolation and quarantine, cadets have meals delivered, laundry done for them, time outdoors for exercise, and access to mental health professionals 24 hours a day.
"Our staff, including dedicated health professionals, are always on site, caring for them," Andrews said.
The academy's fall sports season has been canceled in its entirety because of coronavirus concerns.
In April, the nearly 1,000-person class of 2020 graduated six weeks ahead of schedule after spending more than a month in lockdown during the height of restrictions caused by the coronavirus. The class of 2020 lived in isolation since the coronavirus hit Colorado in March, and their fellow classmates, 3,000 of them, were sent home to study online. They graduated in isolation, too, with family and well-wishers watching online.
Also on Monday, 155 Colorado College students of the Loomis Hall were placed under quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.