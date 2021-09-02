Congress could be putting the brakes on the planned move of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs.

The House Armed Services Committee passed, with bipartisan agreement, Rep. Doug Lamborn's amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022's National Defense Authorization Act, which prevents the move of the Space Command to Alabama until after the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General complete reviews of the decision, a news release from Lamborn's office said.

"We must ensure this decision was free of any political influence," Lamborn tweeted Thursday morning.

Nearly two weeks ago, former President Donald Trump told a radio show that he "single-handedly" picked Alabama as the new home for U.S. Space Command, confirming a January Gazette report and drawing fire from Colorado politicians and retired generals worried that the move could disrupt America's defense of military satellites.

The authorization act passed by a vote of 57-2.

"It is not perfect, and I look forward to improving this bill on the House Floor and in Conference with the Senate," Lamborn said in the release.

Tom Roeder contributed to this report.