Fort Carson’s new garrison commander has spent years trying to get to Colorado Springs. And after a career of combat deployments and training young officers in the classroom, he has finally arrived.
Col. Brian K. Wortinger is a West Point graduate and former company commander with the 4th Infantry Division when it was based in Texas. As garrison commender, he’ll oversee the buildings, roads and training areas of the 135,000 acres south of Colorado Springs and the post’s 235,000-acre Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site.
Serving alongside IVY Division soldiers is a homecoming of sorts for Wortinger, but being stationed in Colorado Springs is a brand-new experience — one that the colonel is excited for, he said.
“Everybody wants to get to Fort Carson,” Wortinger said. “It just took me 23 years to do it.”
The garrison commander oversees the operations of the post, from plumbing to roads. The garrison leader also handles public safety, family and recreation programs, military shops on the post and control of the gates to get on base, and also serves as the post’s liaison to local governments.
Providing emergency support to the Pikes Peak region is a key piece of that local partnership.
“We have about 275 calls where our firefighters and police services work out in the community in any given year,” Wortinger said. “Whether it is helping fight fires or sending aviators out to the mountains to support in rescue operations.”
But a partnership is not one-sided, and Fort Carson calls on community support when needed.
“We have mutual aid that is occurring down near Piñon Canyon right now,” Wortinger said. “Lightning started a small fire down there, and we have firefighting departments that are assisting in the fire making sure it does not spread.”
Wortinger took over July 6 from Col. Ron Fitch, who was the garrison commander for two years and is a former battalion commander in the 7th Special Forces Group.
Fitch helped build the strong partnership with the Colorado Springs community and supported the deployment of Fort Carson units to multiple combatant commands — overseeing the post’s heaviest period of combat deployments since the height of the Iraq war.
Fitch will remain at Fort Carson until he retires in 2019.
It will be up to Wortinger to see the IVY Division soldiers home from Afghanistan. A strong bond with local community is necessary in supporting the transition back from their deployment, he said.
“Roughly 70 percent of our soldiers and their families live outside the gates,” he said. “So we really need these partnerships to serve these families the best we can.”
Wortinger comes to Fort Carson from the University of Louisville in Kentucky where he studied as an Army War College Fellow. Before that, he served in several infantry divisions as a tank officer, deploying multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan. He also spent time teaching leadership at West Point.
At Fort Carson, he’ll be responsible for delivering services to 6,000 civilians, 25,000 soldiers and over 40,000 military family members.
With so many soldiers living off base, collaboration with the Pikes Peak region is essential in delivering those services, he said.
“I have been at a level where I can see that type of collaboration,” Wortinger said. “And the Fort Carson community is the best I have ever seen, hands down.”