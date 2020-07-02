Command of the Army’s lone space unit changed hands Wednesday, with Col. Eric D. Little relinquishing command of the 1st Space Brigade to Col. Brian C. Bolio.
Little, who assumed command of the brigade nearly two years ago, will now serve as the deputy commander for operations at U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command at Peterson Air Force Base.
Bolio previously served as the senior executive officer to Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, the chief of space operations in the Space Force and commander of U.S. Space Command.
“These soldiers bridge the gap between the technical side of space and the practical application of all the effects of space,” Little said. “The opportunity to lead these great men and women was, hands down, the best professional experience of my life, and I am truly grateful.”
He called Bolio “the right guy at the right place at the right time” for the job.
“Brian, you are a commander I would want to serve under,” Little said.
Bolio said Little left a “legacy of readiness and excellence as our launching point.”
“As we approach this Fourth of July weekend and the celebration of our independence, a lot has changed since 1776, but recent events highlight that we still have a little bit of work to do,” he said. “May we each internalize and embody the words in that founding declaration, that all men and women were created equal, and that they’re endowed with certain inalienable rights. Among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“We represent one of the most diverse and respected and trusted occupations in America. Our job depends on maintaining that trust in each other, and, as importantly, the citizens we serve. They deserve no less.”
The 1st Space Brigade manages the payload of a global satellite constellation and provides theater missile-warning from detachments across the globe. It also embeds small tactical teams within deployed infantry divisions, in addition to other missions.