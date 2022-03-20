COLUMN: Behind Friendly Lines: Insights for veterans

There are more than 367,000 veterans in Colorado according to the U.S. Census Bureau, yet less than half of them use VA health care. Are you one of them?
Many of us have heard the oft-quoted statistic that only 7% (6.9%, actually) of the adult population of U.S. citizens have served their country. It’s accurate. There are 17 million veterans living in our nation.
In Colorado, it’s a bit higher where 8.2% of adults are veterans. Good job, Coloradans! However, only 49% of those 367,000-plus Colorado veterans are enrolled in VA health care.
Allow me to share an example from my family. My father, Jerry, was drafted and served in the Army in the early 1960s. My oldest brother, Scott, proudly served in the Air Force from 1979 to 1983. Another brother, Andy, was in the Air Force for 13 years and concluded his service as a technical sergeant. My stepbrother, James, retired as a chief warrant officer from the Coast Guard Reserve after 29 years. I retired in 2011 after 20 years of service in the Army.
What do we have in common? All of us served (well above the 6.9% of American adults). We’re related, obviously. But we’re also eligible for VA benefits simply because we were in the service. A couple of us served four years or less while others were GIs more than 20 years. Some of us have service-connected disabilities, some of us just have “veteran” on our driver’s license (to add a veteran indicator in Colorado visit https://dmv.colorado.gov/active-duty-military-and-veterans).
As a veteran, you should — you must — explore what benefits you’re eligible for because you served Uncle Sam.
Let’s consider your potential VA health care benefits today.
VA covers care for your physical and mental health. This includes a variety of services from routine checkups to complex surgeries to home health care. It might also include prescriptions and medical equipment, such as a CPAP (continuous pressure airway pressure) for those with sleep apnea. Find out what you’re eligible for by applying at https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction, or submitting an enrollment application for health benefits (VA Form 10-10EZ).
Follow these three steps to get started:
1. Check your eligibility. You might be eligible to enroll in VA health care if all of these statements are true: you served on active duty (to include being called up from the National Guard or Reserve by a Title 10 federal order or activated under other than training purposes), and you did not receive a dishonorable discharge, and you meet one of these service requirements: (a) you served at least 24 continuous months, or (b) you were discharged for a service-connected disability, or © you were discharged for a hardship, or (d) you served before Sept. 7, 1980.
It might be confusing, but take the 60 seconds to determine if you might be eligible.
2. Gather your information. If you think you meet the eligibility requirements listed above, take the next step and compile these documents: Social Security numbers (for you, your spouse, and your qualified dependents), military discharge information (your DD 214), and insurance cards for all health insurance companies that cover you.
VA may use additional information about household income and deductible expenses to decide what types of VA health care benefits you’re eligible for, how soon VA can enroll you, and how much (if any) you may have to pay toward the cost of your care.
This step should take you about five minutes to compile the necessary paperwork.
3. Start your application. Do it online using the link identified above to save yourself time.
This step should take about 30 minutes to complete.
If you are a veteran and have yet to explore the potential health care benefits VA may offer, invest the 36 minutes (my unofficial estimated time) to apply. If you receive some or all of your care at VA, then have the conversation with your fellow brother or sister-in arms who may have served but isn’t aware of this opportunity.
Across the country, some of my veteran brothers — literally and figuratively — receive health care in the VA. No matter which branch, which era, or which rank you attained, you should check out the options available to you simply because you served.
Thanks for allowing me to walk alongside you behind friendly lines.
Victory!