As a veteran, do you ever wish you could learn more about the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the benefits and services which may be available to you and your family? If so, we hope to help you better navigate VA by reading this new monthly column, Behind Friendly Lines.
My name is Jason T. Strickland (the “T” is for tenacious). I’m a 20-year retired Army veteran, and I’m the chief communications officer at the VA Rocky Mountain Network. For our veteran community, my experience in both realms means I’ve been where you’ve been, I’ve likely deployed where you deployed (on multiple occasions) and I’ve transitioned out of the military just like you. And now I’m able to help you through the words in this column.
Here’s what you can expect on the third Sunday of each month in this valuable Gazette space. First, I’m going to provide content relevant to our veteran population along the front range. Second, I’ll do my best to address topics of greatest concern to each of you. Feel free to make suggestions by sending an email to vhav19cco@va.gov. Third, you’ll learn about resources, webpages, benefits and initiatives that matter to you. “You” refers to not just veterans but it includes everyone in our veteran community: spouses, caregivers, survivors, family members, etc.
Here’s what this column is not.
It’s not political. I don’t care about your political persuasion.
It’s not your direct line to the VA secretary. Even I have a chain of command within the VA.
And it’s not your complaint box. There are certainly more effective ways to resolve your specific concern.
If I may, let me start with a “VA 101” orientation, for those of you who might not be intimately familiar with the VA. Whether you’re just now transitioning from Fort Carson or you’ve been around since the days of Lowry Field, the VA can appear to be a behemoth but with a little understanding it won’t feel so overwhelming.
VA is comprised of three administrations and a central office to serve and honor the men and women who are America’s veterans. The Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated health care network in the U.S., with over 1,200 health care facilities serving 9 million enrolled veterans each year.
As a veteran in the Centennial State, you’re served by one of three health care systems. If you receive your care at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs, that is part of the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. If you live in Mesa County, you receive your health care at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System. Finally, if you’re a student-veteran at Colorado State University, then you’ll receive your care through the Cheyenne VA Health Care System.
The second largest administration is the Veterans Benefits Administration. VBA helps service members transition out of military service and assists veterans with education, life insurance and much more. If you have ever used a VA home loan (like I have on several occasions), VBA was an integral part of that process. Our nearest VBA facility is the Denver VA Regional Benefit Office in Lakewood.
And third is the National Cemetery Administration. Their goal is to make sure those who served this nation are never forgotten. NCA provides dignified burial services for veterans and eligible family members. Along the Front Range there are two cemeteries: Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs and Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
The VA is an organization that supports our veterans from military separation to living a civilian life to retiring and aging. Throughout these life stages, veterans and their families experience moments that matter — times that are significant to that life stage.
As you read this monthly column, I intend to take you through several of those moments to ensure you know about the services VA offers and understand how to access and manage the benefits for which you may be eligible.
I look forward to walking alongside you behind friendly lines.
Victory!