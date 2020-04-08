After seeing the Federal Emergency Management Agency snatch up 500 ventilators Colorado officials wanted to order, 100 of the life-saving devices are on the way in a deal President Donald Trump and Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner announced on Twitter.
The announcement comes amid a flap over ventilators requested by Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who has contended the state could need 10,000 of the machines.
“The Governor has been searching for ventilators and FEMA has also been searching for ventilators. I talked to the President last night about the Colorado need for ventilators, and of course I'm very thankful that he provided that last night," Gardner said in a statement. "We’re going to continue to work with the President for more and continue to meet Colorado's needs, but I think it's just a sign that we are fighting for Colorado and we’re standing up for all of our states in this COVID-19 response."
Gardner, who is in the middle of a tough re-election battle, also announced that Colorado's National Guard troops who are called up to help battle coronavirus will be paid with federal money. The move also gives the troops the same access to military health benefits as active-duty troops.
The senator took to Twitter to announce the Guard money Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, the president added a reply.
"Will be immediately sending 100 Ventilators to Colorado at the request of Senator Gardner!" Trump wrote.
Democrats including Denver U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette said the tweet makes it sound like the president is delivering emergency medical supplies as a political favor.
She accused the president of "playing politics with public health."
Having the party controlling the White House deliver the announcement of federal assistance to its favored senator is nothing new. It goes back generations and is used to announce grants of every kind, with local lawmakers getting credit.
And even in disasters, political plumbs are awarded. in 2014, when Colorado Democratic U.S. Sen Mark Udall announced grants to repair flood damage around the state, his Republican rival for the seat, Cory Gardner, lashed out.
The Democrat, Gardner claimed, was using his position to "politicize and exploit another tragedy."
On Tuesday, officials from U.S. Northern Command outlined how federal resources to fight coronavirus have been allocated thus far. Governors, like Polis, submit requests to FEMA, which routes them through a coordination center.
From there, federal responses based on need and the availability of resources are determined.
While FEMA is not above responding to White House prodding, officials say the federal response to coronavirus from FEMA and the Pentagon has been largely removed from politics.
But in an election year, politicians want to be seen rising to meet the crisis that has left more than 5,000 Colorado residents sick and 1,000 hospitalized.
"Once we open up our great country, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten," Trump said Wednesday morning on Twitter . "Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!!"