U.S. Naval Commander Garth Storz opened with a joke: "(Colorado) is huge, which is a lot different for a lot of us since we like living on submarines."
It elicited laughs from members of The Colorado Thirty Group who were on hand at The Broadmoor's Penrose Room Tuesday to honor and celebrate a group of sailors from the crew of the USS Colorado submarine.
Colorado Thirty Group is comprised of more than 150 businessmen and women as well as civic and philanthropic leaders from around the state who support members of all branches of the armed forces.
The USS Colorado is a Virginia-class, nuclear-powered fast attack submarine. According to the Navy's website, these types of submarines "are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions."
Storz, who has been skipper of the USS Colorado since March of 2020, said the crew returned from deployment March 13 of this year after leaving in August of 2021. He noted that the submarine won the Battle "E" award last year that measures battle effectiveness.
"We have a 135 right now, crew. It is a tight-knit community," Storz said. "Everybody rows, everybody has multiple jobs, everybody does everything...We make our own air, we make our own water, we have our own power with the nuclear reactor and we get to traverse the ocean and see the world."
He and a few other lucky sailors have the distinction of participating in a naval tradition known as namesake visits. According to USS Colorado Submarine Association Vice President Jim DeFrancia, every few years the Navy sends crewmen to visit their ship's namesake. DeFrancia's group organized the sailors' tour of the Centennial State.
The hope is that the crew takes the memories back to their shipmates.
Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, for example, joined the sailors for a tour of the state capitol building and presented them with the state flag flown above the capitol to bring back with them to the submarine, DeFrancia said.
"It's just a very humbling experience, being out here. Number one, the view holy smokes, we got off the plane it was amazing," Storz said. "We're very lucky that we have the Colorado association that supports not only us but our spouses and families when we're out."
The sailors have been to CU Boulder, the History Colorado Center and Balistreri Vineyards in Denver, and the Air Force Academy. Wednesday, they'll go to Garden of the Gods and on Thursday they'll be in Aspen where one petty officer will re-enlist at 12,000 feet above sea level.
Petty officer Colton Johns of Michigan got to go on the namesake trip due to being the junior sailor of the quarter. Johns credits his late grandfather with the impact he left in his life.
"Just to be able to follow his footsteps and his legacy of what he left for us as sailors for now and the future, I'm just able to help recreate what he did for us. It's really a big thing for me."
Johns, who is a sonar tech on the USS Colorado, said the chance to re-enlist in Aspen is a once in a lifetime opportunity and expressed his gratitude to his fellow sailors.
"It definitely is an honor to be able to re-enlist in this beautiful state and represent the USS Colorado and the submarine force."