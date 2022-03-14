At age 16, Anna Cummins already boasts some impressive titles.

Volunteer. Spanish tutor. Founder of her high school's aviation and aerospace club. Tennis player.

But perhaps her most meaningful title is being a supportive little sister.

Cummins, an Air Academy High School sophomore, has spent a lifetime attending medical appointments with her sister Maddy, who is 18 and lives with Rett syndrome, which keeps children from walking, talking, eating and breathing easily.

Cummins' dedication to her family and school helped her earn the 2022 Military Child of the Year for the Air Force. Operation Homefront, a nonprofit that financially supports military families, announced Monday that Cummins was one of eight military children in the U.S. to receive the award.

In its 14th year, the award recognizes "exceptional young people" who have made an impact on their military families, their school and their communities, Operation Homefront said in a news release. Each recipient receives a $10,000 grant, a laptop computer and an invitation to an awards gala in April in Arlington, Va.

"When life brings challenges," the nonprofit said in a statement, "Anna Cummins pours her energy into helping others."

Cummins started volunteering at age 4. In the past year, she has logged more than 260 hours at the American Red Cross, Children's Hospital Colorado and Angel Flight, which matches volunteer pilots with patients in need of transportation to hospitals.

Her mom, Amy, is a registered nurse, while her dad, Matthew, is a flight commander with the Air Force's 70th Flying Training Squadron. With that upbringing, Anna dreams of becoming a physician and a pilot, according to her Operation Homefront bio.

Her commitment in helping others stems from her close relationship with her older sister Maddy, who requires constant care because of her rare genetic disease. "Anna uses her experience with Maddy not only to advocate for people unable to speak for themselves but also to help peers who have siblings with special needs," Operation Homefront said.

Some of her other accomplishments include starting an Instagram account called Special Siblings to show support to those who have siblings with significant disabilities and starting a club for those interested in aviation and aerospace.

She is also a tutor for the National Spanish Honor Society, a student council officer and plays tennis for her school's junior varsity tennis team.