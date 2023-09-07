The Pikes Peak region will mark the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 with a series of events Monday.

Following the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and injured 6,000, former President George W. Bush promised we would lift a dark threat of violence from our future.

"We will not tire, we will not falter, and we will not fail," he promised.

During a Patriot Day remembrance in Colorado Springs last week, Bob McLaughlin, the executive director of Mt. Carmel's Veterans Service Center, recalled Bush's words and honored those who fought the Global War on Terror.

"They answered the call to service and sacrifice for the good of our nation and continue to do so," he said.

Area memorials:

Sign Up for free: Military Brief Your weekly local update on local military news and events, sent straight to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Fort Carson will hold a memorial Monday at 10 a.m. at Kit Carson Memorial Park next to Fort Carson’s Gate 1 featuring several speakers and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Carson Firefighters Association and others will host a stair climb Monday at Weidner Field. Registration is open the day of the event from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.. Step off is scheduled for 8:46 a.m. Registration is $50.

American Legion Neal Thomas Jr. Centennial Post 209 will host a walk at 9 a.m. in Memorial Park open to all American Legion family members. It is a 2.5-mile paved walk. Participates are encouraged to bring their own flags and water.

Pikes Peak will hold a sunrise opening Monday. The mountain will open at 4:45 a.m. until 6:30 a.m. for the event. A timed entry permit and admission fees must be purchased in advance online.

The Manitou Springs Fire Department will climb the Manitou Springs Incline on Monday morning. The Incline will not close to other visitors as it has in the past for the memorial climb.

Charis Bible College will host a memorial featuring "filmed sequences, live action performances, and poignant narration." The free event starts at 6 p.m. Monday at 800 Gospel Truth Way in Woodland Park.